Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,871 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,878,000 after purchasing an additional 68,232 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 19.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,652,000 after acquiring an additional 171,675 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Lantheus stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $48.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

