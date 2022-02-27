Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.90.
A number of analysts have commented on LABP shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
In other news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607.
Shares of LABP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 85,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,152. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.
About Landos Biopharma (Get Rating)
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.