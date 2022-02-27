Lake Street Capital Lowers Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $100.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of JYNT opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.02 million, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.24. Joint has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Joint by 472.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Joint by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Joint by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after buying an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

