L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,851,000 after acquiring an additional 146,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX opened at $233.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.67 and a 200-day moving average of $222.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.60 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.