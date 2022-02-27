Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $40.07 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $69.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 272,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares worth $2,958,349. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

