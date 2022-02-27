Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ KYMR opened at $40.07 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $69.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 272,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares worth $2,958,349. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.
KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.
About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
