Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of KUBTY opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. Kubota has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $125.81.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

