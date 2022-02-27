Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 301.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 292,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,140. The firm has a market cap of $420.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio (Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

