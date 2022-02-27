Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €121.00 ($137.50) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.47% from the stock’s current price.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($148.86) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €101.38 ($115.20).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR KRN opened at €82.05 ($93.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of €90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.14. Krones has a 52 week low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 52 week high of €99.60 ($113.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.