Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.47.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Kroger has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

