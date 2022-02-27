Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of Kraton worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

