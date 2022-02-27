Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $456.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 262,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,574,525.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 551,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,724,000 after acquiring an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

