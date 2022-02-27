Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.290-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $197 million-$203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.30.

NYSE KN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 883,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,267. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Knowles has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after acquiring an additional 685,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Knowles by 2,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,688,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Knowles by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Knowles by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 263,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

