Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.290-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $197 million-$203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.15 million.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.30.
NYSE KN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 883,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,267. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Knowles has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.81.
In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after acquiring an additional 685,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Knowles by 2,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,688,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Knowles by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Knowles by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 263,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
