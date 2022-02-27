Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849,953 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,550 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

