Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

