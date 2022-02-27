Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.32. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.33 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

