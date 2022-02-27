Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,227,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

NYSE AFG opened at $137.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.51. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.