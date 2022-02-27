Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after buying an additional 86,846 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $827,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74.

