Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.30 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $667.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $707.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $773.19. The stock has a market cap of $273.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $501.11 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.