Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,076,000 after buying an additional 221,653 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

