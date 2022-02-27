Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFG opened at $137.07 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.49 and a one year high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.51.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

