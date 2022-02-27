Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.23.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

