Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $42,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.69.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 198,411 shares of company stock worth $39,114,450. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.33. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

