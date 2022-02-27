KeyCorp Weighs in on Nerdwallet Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nerdwallet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $11.59 on Friday. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06.

In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of Nerdwallet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

