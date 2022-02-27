KeyCorp Lowers DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $69.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $59.88 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.18.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after buying an additional 739,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,833,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after buying an additional 307,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

