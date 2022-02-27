Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

KDP stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.