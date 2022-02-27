Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.
KDP stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
