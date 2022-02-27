Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 2,446 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $103.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.64. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,249 shares of company stock worth $4,406,695 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

