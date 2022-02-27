Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $275,000 Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $144.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

