Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $311,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 133,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

