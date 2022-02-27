Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 3,814 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $67.25 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

