Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 3,351 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $96.71 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.56.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

