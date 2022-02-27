Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,782 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.77. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $97.87 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.