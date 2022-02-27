KBR (NYSE:KBR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.71.

KBR opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 97.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in KBR by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 556,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,493,000.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

