KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

NYSE:KBR opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 488.89%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

