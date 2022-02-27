Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

KAMN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kaman will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 727.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 105,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

