K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Shares Down 2.7%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.91 and last traded at C$7.93. Approximately 205,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 562,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

