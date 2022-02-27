JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,885 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,270,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 117.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.

