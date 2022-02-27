JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.86) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.71) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 49.68 ($0.68) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.15. The company has a market capitalization of £35.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.76).

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

