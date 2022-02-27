JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Price Target to SEK 79

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Danske lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.00. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $426.92 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

