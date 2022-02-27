JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $55.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

LAW opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

