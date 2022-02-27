JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $32.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 28.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ BYND opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.95. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.