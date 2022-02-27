JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $31.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $29.19 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

