JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Target Price to €160.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €161.00 ($182.95) to €160.00 ($181.82) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($201.14) to €174.00 ($197.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

ANNSF stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.85. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $140.96 and a 1 year high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

