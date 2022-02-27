JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.26 ($13.94).

Shares of EOAN opened at €11.82 ($13.43) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.38. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

