John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE JBT opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.69 and its 200-day moving average is $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,996,000 after buying an additional 56,449 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

