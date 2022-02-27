John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

