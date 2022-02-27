John Alan Young Purchases 1,500 Shares of Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) Director John Alan Young acquired 1,500 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $14,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BOWL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. Bowlero Corp has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000.

Bowlero Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

