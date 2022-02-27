John Alan Young Purchases 1,500 Shares of Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) Director John Alan Young acquired 1,500 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $14,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE BOWL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. Bowlero Corp has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $12.63.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000.
Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.
