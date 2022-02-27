Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo Sells 24,200 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $9.33 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $5,025,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

