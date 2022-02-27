Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo Sells 24,200 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10.
NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $9.33 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43.
BRLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
