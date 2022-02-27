Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 181,239 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,239 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $93,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

NYSE CNQ traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.76. 5,383,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,860. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

