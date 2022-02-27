Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the period. Argo Group International comprises 0.2% of Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jefferies Group LLC owned 1.96% of Argo Group International worth $35,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Argo Group International by 29.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Argo Group International by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARGO. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Argo Group International stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.06. 341,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,592. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

