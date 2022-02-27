Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 32,000 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $12,409,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,530 shares of company stock worth $55,585,590. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.50. 2,139,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,484. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

